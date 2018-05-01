Emma Samms has been struck down with Bell's palsy.

The 'Doctors' actress - who re-joined the BBC One soap last month as Amanda Clay - took to Twitter to reveal she has been forced to wear an eye patch this week, after being hit with temporary facial paralysis.

She wrote on Twitter: ''So. For the past week I've had a thing called Bell's Palsy. I have a wonky smile, am in slight danger of dribbling a cup of tea and can't close my eye. Not the end of the world.

Trying to style it out with the eyepatch (sic)''

Former 'Dynasty' star Emma - who played Fallon Carrington Colby in the prime-time US soap opera opposite Dame Joan Collins - was inundated with support from her Twitter followers after discussing her condition, but admitted she wasn't too concerned because there are ''bigger things to worry about'' than a wonky smile.

She wrote: ''Well, you are all entirely lovely. Thank you SO much for your good wishes, supportive words and helpful tips. I'm definitely on the mend and what will be will be. There are bigger things to worry about than a wonky smile! #bellspalsy (sic)''

Emma's face paralysis has since dramatically improved, so much so she has been able to remove her eye patch.

She tweeted: ''Happy to report that the paralysis on my face is now 90 percent better and I no longer need to wear the eyepatch.

Thank you again for all your kind words. They really helped! #bellspalsy (sic)''

The 57-year-old star admitted she was grateful that her former 'General Hospital' co-star Sherilyn Wolter had been looking after her ''wonderfully''.

She wrote: ''And look who just happened to be staying with me and has looked after me wonderfully! It's only the stunningly beautiful Sherilyn Wolter (sic)''