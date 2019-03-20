Emma Roberts has reportedly split from Evan Peters.

The 28-year-old actress had been engaged to her 'American Horror Story' co-star since 2016 and had been dating him on and off since 2012 - including having previously been engaged in 2014 - but it seems she's now broken off their romance for good, as sources report the couple have called it quits.

One insider said: ''Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends. Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup.''

And what's more, Emma is believed to have already moved on with actor Garrett Hedlund, 34, after they were spotted walking together in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

An eyewitness added that Garrett ''had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands.''

Whilst another source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old.''

Emma and Evan, 32, first met on the set of 'Adult World', and started dating soon after in 2012.

They got engaged over Christmas in 2013 but called off their marriage plans in June 2015.

Evan and Emma later reconciled in August of the same year before splitting in May 2016, and then got back together later that year and announced their engagement was back on in November 2016.

Speaking about how she met Evan, Emma previously said: ''Everyone thought we dated on the movie ['Adult World'] and we didn't, not for a long time. I, actually, on the set, was like, 'Oh yeah, we're totally gonna date.' And I would try to, like, flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye because I'd be like, 'Hey, what's up?' And he literally didn't speak to me the entire movie. He thought I was so weird.''