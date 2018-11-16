Emma Roberts has credited Reese Witherspoon with helping her to feel ''confident'' about her career, as she didn't realise she could ''direct, produce and star in a show'' at the same time before seeing Reese do it.
The 27-year-old actress praised Reese for her work on 'Big Little Lies' - which she stars in as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, and also executive produces - because she says that the star has helped her realise that she can ''direct, produce and star in a show'' at the same time, and isn't limited in what she can achieve.
She said: ''I think TV's biggest female trailblazer is Reese Witherspoon - I've loved her ever since I was a kid, just for her acting. But what she's done with 'Big Little Lies' ... She's a powerhouse. It's really amazing to see what's possible now. When I was younger, I never thought I could direct, produce and star in a show, because I didn't see it. Now it's being done and it really makes me feel confident in the places I can go in my career.''
And the 'American Horror Story' star also looks up to her co-star Sarah Paulson, who she says is the most ''amazing'' person to turn to.
She added: ''In the 'American Horror Story' cast, I'd turn to Sarah Paulson for life advice. She is the smartest, coolest, funniest person I know. I go to her for fashion advice, too; I see her and I'm like, ''Just stop. You're too amazing.'' She's also great to go partying with, plus Gabourey [Sidibe] - she's the most fun.''
Emma also credits children's television network Nickelodeon with helping kick-start her career, as she says that as a child she was ''obsessed'' with the shows on the channel and always dreamed of having her own - which she landed aged 12 with her role in 'Unfabulous'.
Speaking to PorterEdit for their Women in TV issue, she said: ''Growing up, I was obsessed with all shows Nickelodeon - 'Clarissa Explains It All', 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' ... I remember saying to my mom, 'I want my own show on Nickelodeon one day,' and she was like, 'That's a great dream to have.' Then when I was 12, I auditioned for a Nickelodeon show ['Unfabulous'] and my childhood dream came true.''
