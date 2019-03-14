Emma Roberts has joined the cast of 'The Hunt' alongside Justin Hartley and Glenn Howerton, according to Deadline.
The 28-year-old actress is set to star in Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse's politically charged action thriller alongside Justin Hartley and Glenn Howerton, according to Deadline.
The forthcoming film - from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions - will see the film's director Craig Zobel reunite with Lindelof and Cuse after they collaborated on HBO's 'The Leftovers'.
Although the plot for the movie is yet to be released, it's said 'The Hunt' will explore ''escalating aggressiveness between the political right and left in America''.
The movie will be produced Jason Blum and Lindelof, under his White Rabbit banner and Cuse and Zobel will act as executive producers, while Universal executives; Erik Baiers, Jay Polidoro, and Mika Pryce will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.
'The Hunt' is slated hit screens on October 18 this year.
Emma is soon set to return for the ninth season of FX's television series 'American Horror Story' - having previously appeared in 'Coven' (season three), 'Freak Show' (season four), 'Cult' (season seven) and 'Apocalypse' (season eight) - with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy cast as her love interest.
Creator Ryan Murphy revealed their casting on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of Gus alongside the caption: ''That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts' boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9 (sic)''
Details about the plot for the upcoming series are being kept under wraps, but it's likely both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will have roles as they have featured in every other installment so far.
