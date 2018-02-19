Emma Roberts opted for a ''contemporary yet sophisticated'' look at the BAFTA Awards.

The 'We're The Millers' actress lent her support to the Time's Up initiative with an Armani structured wrap dress with statement shoulders at the prestigious ceremony in London on Sunday (18.02.18) evening, and her hairstylist, Paul Edmonds, opted for a stylish updo to complement her gown.

Paul said: ''To create the ultimate chic Chignon Bun, I applied Shu Uemura Art of Hair BB cream followed by Shu Uemura essense absolue to prepare the hair first. I opted for a smooth side parting from the root to tip of the hair and wrapped the hair round the back to achieve a sleek chignon. This clean, contemporary yet sophisticated hairstyle compliments Emma's Armani outfit for a striking awards season look.''

Paul Edmonds London was Official Hair Partner of the EE BAFTA Awards and the hairstylist also tended to the tresses of host Joanna Lumley, and the likes of Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Celia Imrie, Hayley Squires, Sam Chapman, Niomi Smart and Emma Louise Connolly.

For Florence, who was nominated for the EE Rising Star award, Paul was keen to keep her updo ''modern''.

He explained: ''For a modern updo, the products I applied were; Shu Uemura Art of Hair Create & Perfect Ample Angora Volumizing Light Foam followed by L'Oreal Professionnel Tecni Art Wild Stylers Crepage De Chignon.

''By using curling tongs, I tonged sections of the hair and wrapped it around from top to bottom to break up the overall texture. I pulled the hair back to create a tight chignon with loose bits either side of the face to soften and complete the look.''

Gemma wore her hair down in lose waves so Paul took care to ensure her more casual look would stay in place for the whole evening.

He said: ''I incorporated a hair embellishment for Gemma's red carpet appearance using a round hair clip to enhance the hair worn in loose waves. I used Shu Uemura Finishing Spray to hold the soft tousles hair in place for the night ahead.''

