Peters turned 30 on Friday (20Jan17) and his fiancee marked the big day by posting a throw-back photo of the couple vacationing in Rome, Italy on Instagram.

The Scream Queens actress captioned the shot: "Happy Birthday to the guy who gave me a piggy back ride from the Colosseum to our hotel because my feet hurt. Happy 30th my love."

Emma and Evan started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Adult World, and first became engaged in late 2013. They called it quits in 2015 but reconciled months later before breaking up again in June, 2016. They got back together and reportedly became engaged for a second time in November (16).

The couple has yet to confirm reports suggesting a wedding is on the cards, but Julia Roberts' niece appeared to confirm the engagement news in a Thanksgiving post on Instagram at the end of November (16) - in the selfie a diamond ring could clearly be seen on her wedding finger.

Their relationship has been full of drama - Emma was arrested amid allegations of domestic violence following a dispute with Peters in Canada in the summer of 2013, just months before they first became engaged.

At the time, her representative dismissed the bust-up as an "unfortunate incident and misunderstanding" and claimed the stars were "working together to move past it".

Emma briefly dated Christopher Hines after her break-up from Evan last year, but the romance was short-lived.