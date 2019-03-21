Emma Roberts is ''exploring a relationship'' with Garrett Hedlund.

The 28-year-old actress was recently reported to have ended her engagement to 'American Horror Story' co-star Evan Peters - whom she had been in an on and off relationship with since 2012 - and it has now been claimed she's already testing the waters with new beau and 'Triple Frontier' star Garrett.

A source told E! News: ''They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet.

''Emma is not one to rush into things and is seeing how things pan out.''

Emma reportedly started spending time with Garrett in various ''social settings,'' before things began to turn ''romantic'', and sources say the pair have only been dating for a ''few weeks'' since her split with Evan is still recent.

Prior to Emma, 34-year-old Garrett dated and was even briefly engaged to Kirsten Dunst between 2011 and 2016.

The 'Scream Queens' star, meanwhile, first began dating 32-year-old Evan after meeting on the set of 'Adult World' in 2012.

They got engaged over Christmas in 2013 but called off their marriage plans in June 2015.

Evan and Emma later reconciled in August of the same year before splitting in May 2016, and then got back together later that year and announced their engagement was back on in November 2016.

They were reported to have split up again on Wednesday (20.03.19), when sources also reported the start of her romance with Garrett.

An insider said: ''Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends. Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup.''