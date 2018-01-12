Emma Roberts showed off her new hair do, a short blonde blunt fringe, at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday (11.01.18).
Emma Roberts showed off a new look at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday (11.01.18).
The 'Scream Queens' actress walked the blue carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in support of her boyfriend Evan Peters, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for his role in 'American Horror Story: Cult' and she turned heads with her dramatic short blonde blunt fringe.
The 26-year-old star - who wore a white Giorgio Armani column dress teamed with a one-button peak lapel satin jacket - shared a photo of herself and Evan outside the ceremony and wrote: ''He got nominated. I got bangs. #criticschoiceawards [heart emoji] (sic)''
Emma is known for changing up her look regularly, and previously went from long dark auburn locks to a short blonde bob, before growing out the style again, all in the space of just a few months.
And she previously admitted: ''I go through phases. Sometimes I like having long hair because I can put it up in a ponytail but I love having short hair because I can just roll out of bed.''
Emma portrayed Chanel in 'Scream Queens', and she has admitted her biggest regret was not raiding her character's wardrobe when the production ended, although she has revealed she did keep hold of a Chanel toiletry bag that was never used on set.
She previously explained: ''When we're filming the show, it looks like one second on TV, but we're actually in these outfits for weeks at a time sometimes, so you're so sick of everything by the end of it, you don't want it. And then a year later you're like, 'Why didn't I keep that?'
''I did take this little yellow Chanel toiletry bag that we never actually used on the show, so that was my one Chanel Chanel thing.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
With a premise that feels almost eerily current, this stylish thriller revolves around a phone...
James Franco's collection of autobiographical short stories is adapted into a remarkably evocative film by...
April (Emma Roberts) is a shy young girl attending high school in Palo Alto, California....
Consistently amusing but never uproariously funny, this comedy plays it relatively safely by gently subverting...
David isn't your classic drug dealer type - he sells pot here and there for...
David isn't what you'd call a drug lord but he does earn a living by...