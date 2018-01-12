Emma Roberts showed off a new look at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday (11.01.18).

The 'Scream Queens' actress walked the blue carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in support of her boyfriend Evan Peters, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for his role in 'American Horror Story: Cult' and she turned heads with her dramatic short blonde blunt fringe.

The 26-year-old star - who wore a white Giorgio Armani column dress teamed with a one-button peak lapel satin jacket - shared a photo of herself and Evan outside the ceremony and wrote: ''He got nominated. I got bangs. #criticschoiceawards [heart emoji] (sic)''

Emma is known for changing up her look regularly, and previously went from long dark auburn locks to a short blonde bob, before growing out the style again, all in the space of just a few months.

And she previously admitted: ''I go through phases. Sometimes I like having long hair because I can put it up in a ponytail but I love having short hair because I can just roll out of bed.''

Emma portrayed Chanel in 'Scream Queens', and she has admitted her biggest regret was not raiding her character's wardrobe when the production ended, although she has revealed she did keep hold of a Chanel toiletry bag that was never used on set.

She previously explained: ''When we're filming the show, it looks like one second on TV, but we're actually in these outfits for weeks at a time sometimes, so you're so sick of everything by the end of it, you don't want it. And then a year later you're like, 'Why didn't I keep that?'

''I did take this little yellow Chanel toiletry bag that we never actually used on the show, so that was my one Chanel Chanel thing.''