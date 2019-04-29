Emma Roberts always tries to ''spend good times with friends'' whenever she's feeling insecure, as they help her to feel ''more confident''.
The 28-year-old actress has said her go-to regime when she's battling with her self confidence is to take some time out to hang with her pals, before enjoying a long soak in the tub and only ''reemerging'' when she feels ''more confident''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I think, for me, it's surrounding myself with good friends and my family. Like whenever I'm feeling not grounded or insecure or whatever, I think staying away from the mirror is always a good idea. And just, like, spending good times with friends. And just doing stuff that makes you happy. For me that's, like, reading and taking a bath and kind of just being in a little cocoon and then I reemerge feeling more confident.''
Emma previously spoke about her struggles with her height, saying that although she used to feel self-conscious about how short she is, she's learned to accept her body and ''loves'' her diminutive stature.
The 'American Horror Story' star said: ''I used to have a complex about being short. Now I love that I'm 5'2. I'm strong, and that feels really good to me.''
Though the 'Scream Queens' actress thinks everyone is ''innately'' confident, she believes that changes as people get older.
She added: ''I believe we are all innately confident ... ''[As we get older], we lose touch with ourselves and let other people's opinions and thoughts get louder than our own. It's important to stay true to ourselves and find that confidence we had as kids.''
And Emma advised people to listen to their own opinion far more than letting the voices of others creep in.
She said: ''Know that your own opinion about yourself matters more than anybody else's. Keep turning up the volume on your own voice, and don't let other people's voices get louder.''
