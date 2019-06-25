Emma Roberts and Amanda Seyfried have starred in Fendi's new campaign.

The 28-year-old actress has teamed up with the 'Mamma Mia!' star to celebrate the Italian fashion house's most iconic handbag to date, the Fendi baguette, for their new #BaguetteFriendsForever campaign, and the pair think it was a natural choice to appear in the project together because they were able to mix ''work and friendship''.

Emma said: ''Amanda and I had the best time at the Fendi event in NY. We hadn't seen each other in a while and we just laughed and caught up.

''Amanda is so funny and has a contagious energy about her. Anytime you can mix work and friendship, it's a win.''

Amanda told ELLE India: ''It was great to work together with Emma on this Fendi project because she's herself, easy to connect with, madly funny, bold and no-nonsense.''

And the 'Jennifer's Body' star loves the classic bag because it ''represents Italian craftsmanship'' that makes a look seem both ''casual'' and ''chic''.

She added: ''For me Fendi means exquisite, tailored and it represents the Italian craftsmanship. The Baguette bag is soft and can play as both casual and cocktail.

''It's a perfect bag for everyone because it comes in all kinds of sizes, colours and materials.''

'Scream Queens' star Emma likes to dress her Baguette bag up and down depending on her mood.

She continued: ''The Baguette bag can go with anything like a simple jeans and t-shirt, or a dress.

''I love to mix my Baguette bag with a vintage slip-dress or denim. I like the contrast of mixing a high-end piece with something vintage.''