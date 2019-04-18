Emma Roberts is ''just having fun'' with Garrett Hedlund.

The 28-year-old actress was reported to have ended her engagement to 'American Horror Story' co-star Evan Peters - whom she had been in an on and off relationship with since 2012 - last month, and although she has been hanging out with 'Triple Frontier' star Garrett, the pair are believed to be taking things slow as neither of them are ready for a new relationship.

An insider told PEOPLE.com: ''Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship.

''They're just having fun hanging out and hooking up.''

The 'Nerve' star reportedly started spending time with Garrett in various ''social settings,'' before things reportedly began to turn ''romantic'', with sources recently suggesting the pair had only been dating for a ''few weeks'' after her split with Evan.

Prior to Emma, 34-year-old Garrett dated and was even briefly engaged to Kirsten Dunst between 2011 and 2016.

The 'Scream Queens' star, meanwhile, first began dating 32-year-old Evan after meeting on the set of 'Adult World' in 2012.

They got engaged over Christmas in 2013 but called off their marriage plans in June 2015.

Evan and Emma later reconciled in August of the same year before splitting in May 2016, and then got back together later that year and announced their engagement was back on in November 2016.

They were reported to have split up again on March 20, when sources also reported the start of her romance with Garrett.

An insider said at the time: ''Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends. Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup.''