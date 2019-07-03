Emma Willis will try and keep her children off social media ''for as long as possible''.

The 43-year-old television presenter - who has three children, Isabelle, 10, Ace, seven, and three-year-old Trixie, with husband Matt Willis - wants to make sure her kids are fully educated on the ''positives and negatives'' of apps like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter before they create their own profiles.

She told HELLO!: ''I'm going to keep them off it for as long as possible.

''But eventually there will come a day when they're going to want to do it but I think education is key and you have to let them know the positives and negatives of it.

''As long as they're educated and aware of the dangers, then you're doing your job.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' and 'Big Brother' host recently signed up to replace Maya Jama and Alice Levine on 'The Circle' - the Channel 4 gameshow which sees a group of contestants compete for a whopping £100,000 whilst living in a block of flats where their only form of communication is via social media.

And Emma believes the programme is a ''brilliant big beacon'' for showing the ''younger kids'' just how easy it is for people to pretend they are someone else online.

She said: ''One of the things I really like about it is the fact that it highlights the fact you don't know who you're talking to and if that's the overriding thing that comes through the show, that's fantastic.

''Especially for younger kids growing up and maybe being innocent to what happens on social media.

''I think the show is a brilliant big beacon to emphasis the fact that you just don't know.''