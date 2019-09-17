Emma Willis puts ''comfort'' first.

The 43-year-old presenter - who has children Isabelle, 10, Ace, seven, and three-year-old Trixie with husband Matt Willis - wants to feel good in whatever she's wearing, no matter what the occasion and extended the principle to her own lingerie line for Next.

She said: ''My overall style throughout the years has always had comfort at the forefront, so I don't wear anything that I'm not completely comfortable in - whether that's a red carpet outfit or my pyjamas.

''That was also one of the main priorities for the lingerie range.

''We wanted to create comfortable pieces that were also really stylish.''

Emma is ''so excited'' about her lingerie range and thinks the pieces can be worn both inside and out.

She said: ''I'm so excited to launch my first lingerie collection.

''It can be so hard to find lingerie that is stylish but also comfortable to wear.

''Since having children I've stopped wearing underwired styles, so the pieces we've designed are all soft cupped.

''I wanted to create items that you can wear every day but also style up or down, using underwear as outerwear.''

The 'Circle' presenter would love to branch out in her designing and create clothes for children one day in the future.

Asked by HELLO! magazine if she's interested in designing childrenswear in the future, she said: ''That would be so much fun.

''I really enjoyed adding lingerie to the collection this year so it would be great to look at maybe designing a collection for children in the future.''