Emma Willis teaches her children to feel ''beautiful'' in their own skin.

The 43-year-old television presenter has Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and Trixie, three, with her husband Matt Willis, and has said she never talks about her own body hang ups in front of her brood, because she wants them to understand that everyone's ''unique'', and they shouldn't compare their own body to anyone else.

Speaking to Women's Health magazine, she said: ''I tell my children they're beautiful, but that's more about their character as the way they look.

''We never talk about size or what's 'normal', as everyone is unique. I definitely don't mention things that might worry me about my own body in front of them.

''I can't remember my mum ever talking in a negative way about her body. We grew up seeing her in a bikini on holiday or getting out of the shower. We've always been quite open in that respect.''

And the former model - who is an ambassador for Women's Health's Project Body Love campaign - says that although she thinks her body was ''better'' when she was younger, she's more confident about the way she looks now.

She added: ''It's funny because, when I was younger, my body was 'better', but I was more insecure about it.

''Then, in my thirties, I had children, so loved my body because of what it had produced.

''I'm also more aware as I get older of being healthy, and taking care of my body from the inside, rather than thinking about how it looks from the outside.''

Despite being confident in her own skin, Emma admits she was forced to ''reassess everything'' about her lifestyle when she was struck down by a mystery illness that left her ''puffy and bloated''.

She told the publication: ''Normally, I'm a very positive, happy person and suddenly I wasn't, and that really affected me.

''I went to see a nutritionist, who did some tests, and it turned out to be lots of different things that were all over the place. Stress, inflammation in my body, as well as being puffy and bloated, and I was just knackered.

''You don't realise that those things affect your body in the way that they do, until you're not in a good place. I had to reassess everything.''