Emma Willis says the secret to her and Matt Willis' 11-year marriage is being open to ''constructive criticism''.

The 43-year-old presenter insisted that although there's ''no formula'' to the perfect relationship, she and the Busted star ''support each other and are honest with each other'', and are both open to hearing about their own faults.

In an interview with Heat magazine, she said: ''I suppose we like each other. I don't know. How do I answer that? There's no formula, is there? I suppose we picked lucky and right and we are still together, which is great.

''We support each other and are honest with each other, and we give constructive criticism to each other - and we're both open to it. We trust each other's opinion. I don't know. F**k knows.''

The 'Big Brother' presenter - who has kids Isabelle, ten, Ace, seven, and three-year-old Trixie with the 36-year-old musician - went on to explain that her idea of romance is Matt helping out with household chores.

She said: ''Oh dude, the bins going out the washing going on, the washing coming out, hanging it up...that is romance to me.

''Paying the bills, parking tickets. Like, a date night is nice, but the teamwork - when you're doing it together - that's the best. Because that's less stress which means less getting annoyed, which means harmony.''

Emma added that although her husband would probably consider her ''a nag'' she isn't too concerned as she ''needs to get sh** done''.

She said: ''He would say I moan at him a lot. Actually, he would say I moan he'd say nag, I'm probably a nag but that's because I need to get sh** done.''