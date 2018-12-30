Emma Willis spent ''nine to 12 months'' planning her vow renewal.

The 42-year-old television presenter and her musician husband Matt Willis - with whom she has Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and Trixie, two - celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year by renewing their vows, and Emma has now revealed it took her almost a year to plan the event, as she treated it in the same way as their actual wedding.

Speaking to TV Life magazine, she said: ''It was amazing fun. I put a lot of bloody work into it - a good nine to 12 months of planning. I planned it like a wedding, but without the stress and pressure. The kids loved it.''

The couple's son Ace acted as the best man during the renewals, and 35-year-old Busted member Matt said including his tot in the ceremony was ''amazing''.

He said: ''Ace was my best man, and it was the most amazing thing, he had the ring and he kind of fumbled with it a little bit and it was the cutest thing ever.''

Though the couple loved their celebration, Matt admitted he and Emma were also ''a bit embarrassed'' because they worried their celebration - which saw the 'Celebrity Big Brother' host and all their female guests wear their original wedding gowns - was ''a bit cheesy''.

He said: ''It was an amazing day. Although, I'll be honest, we were a little embarrassed at the time, it was one of those ideas where we thought it would be cool but when we got to it then it seemed a bit cheesy and awful and we felt a bit embarrassed.''

The pair got married in 2008, and made the decision on their wedding day to renew their vows on their tenth anniversary.

He said: ''The day after we got married, Emma sat down and was a bit kind of sad, because she had been looking forward to it for such a long time, she put in so much effort. And she said in 10 years we're going to come back and do it all again.

''Luckily, I hung in there and then 10 years just kind of crept up on us, we got to nine years and then suddenly it was 10 years so we went and did it all again. She's lumbered with me now, we have three kids!''