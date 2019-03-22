Emma Willis based her Next capsule collection on the items she's always had on her wish-list.
Emma Willis based her Next capsule collection on clothes she has ''always wanted''.
The 43-year-old TV presenter is releasing her first clothing collaboration with the high-street chain, and the star revealed that her much-anticipated range came to be when she discussed pyjamas being ''accessible'' to everyone.
Speaking to Glamour UK, she said: ''The funny thing is that I am not a fashion designer - obviously! Next and I have worked together for a couple of years, where I selected my favourite bits and all that jazz.
''One of the first fittings I ever did, Charlotte from Next came over to my house and there I was stood in my knickers and bra saying, 'I would love to do a range of pyjamas!' It all started with that! I proceeded to go upstairs, empty all the pyjamas I loved out of my drawers saying, 'what if it felt like this and was accessible to everyone!' She just looked at me like, 'this is the first time I have ever met you!'
''It then turned into this capsule collection where I have designed pieces that I have always wanted.
''I am not always walking around the house in my underwear - she's just really easy to be around!''
And the pixie-haired beauty - who has children Ace, seven, Trixie, two, and Isabelle, nine, with husband Matt Willis - insisted that the range is ''comfortable'' and ''classic''.
She added: ''It's based around classic pieces that will last and that you can mix and match. The shirt on the pyjamas, for instance, I actually want to wear as a shirt. I have always said if I feel comfortable in clothes, I feel more confident - hence the power suits!''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.