Emma Willis will warn her children they need a ''thick skin'' to be famous.

The 43-year-old presenter - who has children Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and three-year-old Trixie with husband Matt Willis - admitted that she's always very honest with her kids about their talents and isn't afraid to tell them if their ''voice isn't good enough'' as she thinks it's vital to be tough to make it in the entertainment industry.

However, Emma admitted her husband is much less harsh.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''I'd say to them take your time and have thick skin to make it in the industry.

''I don't think there's any need to rush it. You need people around you who are honest and will tell you the truth about your talents. That's what I try to tell my kids.

''Like I will say 'Your voice isn't good enough' whereas Matt's the opposite saying things like 'Oh my god you can play one note on bass amazing'.''

The 'Big Brother' host also revealed that her oldest daughter Isabelle is already a keen music fan and was ''star struck'' when she met Jessie J - who is a coach on 'The Voice Kids', which Emma also presents.

She said: ''I was taking the kids to school the other day, and because they were coming to one of the 'Voice Kids' shows I said 'You might meet Jessie J' Isabelle had her bags in her hand and she just dropped them. She went 'Oh my god you didn't tell me she was a new coach'.

''I gave Jessie the heads up and she said 'Drop the kids [with me] and I'll take care of them' I didn't know how Isabelle was going to react - she was star struck.''