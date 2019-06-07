Emma Willis doesn't want any more children.

The 43-year-old television presenter already has three children - Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and Trixie, three - with her husband and musician Matt Willis, and says she's ''very blessed'' with her brood and doesn't see herself expanding her family any more.

Emma stars in documentary series 'Delivering Babies' in which she acts as a Maternity Care Assistant to midwives in a maternity ward, and made the comments about her own family as she insisted filming the upcoming second series didn't make her feel broody.

Speaking on ITV daytime show 'This Morning' on Friday (07.06.19), she said: ''No! We've just finished the second series, but when we started the first series it did make me quite broody.

''The immediate bubble that you're in after you've had a baby and everything is just incredible, you see these little babies and help out, change them, help with feeding, it brings back the amazing memories.

''[But] do you know what? I've got three and I'm very blessed.''

Meanwhile, Emma recently said she wants to teach her children to be comfortable in their own skin, and never talks about her own body hangups in front of them because she wants them to understand that everyone's ''unique'', and they shouldn't compare their own body to anyone else.

She said: ''I tell my children they're beautiful, but that's more about their character as the way they look.

''We never talk about size or what's 'normal', as everyone is unique. I definitely don't mention things that might worry me about my own body in front of them.

''I can't remember my mum ever talking in a negative way about her body. We grew up seeing her in a bikini on holiday or getting out of the shower. We've always been quite open in that respect.''