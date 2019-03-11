Emma Bunton has revealed the Spice Girls were originally all meant to dress in the same outfits.

The 43-year-old singer has revealed that she and her bandmates Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham were asked by talent management father and son duo Bob and Chris Herbert to be like traditional groups and dress in matching clothes when they were created by the pair.

However, the 'Wannabe' hitmakers had other ideas about how they wanted to display their ''different personalities'' on stage and came up with the concept of each member having their own distinct look and nickname.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine, Emma shared: ''I turned up with my mum. They were all sitting in Geri's green Fiat. I was nervous, but straight away I knew it was going to be something. We were all different, we wanted to dress differently, to show that you can all be mates but have totally different personalities. We always had our own very clear ideas about how to do things, what we wanted to say and what we wanted to sing.''

Emma was known as Baby Spice, Geri was Ginger Spice, Mel C became Sporty Spice, Victoria was Posh Spice and Mel B was known as Scary Spice.

The 'Viva Forever' chart topper - who is currently preparing for the Spice Girls' upcoming reunion tour, which Victoria has decided not to be part of - admits that being a part of the girl group ''changed her life'' and she is extremely ''proud'' of everything they achieved.

She added: ''Being part of the Spice Girls changed my life. I went to stage school and grew up fully aware that things come, things go. If you get a chance, work hard and make the absolute most of it.

''There is not a single thing I regret about it - from what I wore to what we did. I'm really proud we never took ourselves too seriously, which is why I still like being called Baby. It always makes me smile.''