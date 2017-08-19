Emma Bunton says a Spice Girls reunion tour is ''unlikely to happen''.

The 41-year-old beauty - who was better known as Baby Spice in the group - says Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham's priorities are their children and with them all doing their own separate projects fitting in shows would a tough task.

Asked if a reunion is still on the cards, she said: ''I hope so, but it's hard to pin everyone down - we're doing our own things and we're all mums. I can't imagine a tour would happen with the kids at school and everything.''

However, the 'Goodbye' hitmaker says she has a very good bond with her former bandmates especially Geri Horner [Ginger Spice] and Mel B [Scary Spice].

Of their friendship, she said: ''It is like no other. Me and Geri are chatting away all the time. She's great. I've been texting MEL B a lot.''

The 'Boy Band' judge also revealed that Rihanna and Adele are the biggest celebrity Spice Girls fans.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''There's Rihanna. We were at The Brits and we were both screaming.

''Then I went to see Jay-Z and this girl goes 'I'll probably cry, but I need to tell you I'm a big Spice Girls fan'. She ran off and I ­realised it was Adele.''

Plans for a 20th anniversary reunion had to be shelved after Victoria and Mel C rejected the idea.

But Geri - who gave birth to her second child, a son called Montague, in January this year -rubbished the suggestion that she and Victoria are at loggerheads.

She said previously: ''She's a beautiful person, she's kind and she came round to visit Monty.''

Mel C previously spoke out against the reunion, saying the band reached their peak when they performed at the London Olympics in 2012.

She said: ''I'd love to play huge arenas across the world, sing our brilliantly bonkers pop songs and relive our former glory.

''It is of course a very lucrative opportunity too. But we were a five-piece band. Didn't we reach a peak with the Olympics? There's a lot to be said for bowing out on a high note.''