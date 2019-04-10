The Spice Girls have changed some lyrics in their hit '2 Become 1' to make it more LGBTQ-friendly.

Emma Bunton revealed that she and bandmates Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B made the decision to change the line ''any deal that we endeavour/boys and girls feel good together'' into ''once again if we endeavour/love will bring us back together'' ahead of their upcoming reunion tour - which will not include original member Victoria Beckham - in a bid to make the song more inclusive.

In an interview with Gay Times, Emma said: ''We changed the lyrics in a hotel. We were travelling and we were like, 'Absolutely, it needs to be changed.' We felt like it needed to be more inclusive.''

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker went on to thank her LGBTQ fans for their continued support and says it feels ''more open'' than ever before while performing.

She said: ''You notice that support - it's just incredible. Thank goodness we're living at a time where everyone is supporting each other so much more now. I feel so thankful to them - when I write or when I perform, it feels on such a more open, different level. It's so much more inclusive and special.''

The 90s girl group's reunion tour was announced at the end of 2018 and will begin on 24 May 2019.

Mel B, 43, previously admitted that she's ''gutted'' Victoria, 44, won't be joining her and the other band members for the shows.

Scary Spice said: ''I am sad she is not going to be there. But she is busy with what she is doing with her fashion line and her family. But I am gutted that she is not going to be with us. But I am still going to hold that candle and hope that she will.''