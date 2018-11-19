Emma Bunton has been working on her upcoming solo album with her fiancé Jade Jones

As well as performing a host of reunion concerts with the Spice Girls next year, the 42-year-old singer has signed a deal with BMG to release an LP on her own and she has now spilled that her man Jade has been in the studio with her every step of the way.

Before training to be a chef, Jade became famous as a member of R&B boy band Damage who had four top 10 UK singles, including 'Love Guaranteed', and he has been helping his Baby Spice spouse create a fresh sound.

Speaking on her Heart Breakfast radio show - which she co-hosts with Jamie Theakston - she spilled: ''This has been in the making for about two years now. I've always wanted the album to come out early next year and then the Spice Girls thing happened on top of that.

''It just means it's going to be a very very busy year for me but I can't wait for you to hear it. Do you know what it's been kind of like one of those really kind of natural albums that's happened. Jade my other half has been in the studio with me the whole time, because he does lots of vocal arrangements.''

Emma - who has two sons, Beau, 11, and Tate, seven, with Jade - also teased that there will be some guest stars on the record, but she isn't giving out names just yet.

She added: ''There might be a few little guests on there. I'm just so excited about it.''

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker hasn't released a solo LP since 2006's 'Life in Mono'.

Emma will reforming with Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C for a series of UK stadium shows in 2019, however, Posh Spice Victoria Beckham has decided not participate in the concerts as she is too busy with her fashion line and family commitments as a mother-of-four.