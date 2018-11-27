Emma Bunton has joked that she wants Katy Perry to join her and bandmates Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner on stage when they tour around the UK.
Emma Bunton wants Katy Perry to replace Victoria Beckham on the Spice Girls reunion tour.
The 42-year-old singer joked that she wanted the 'Roar' hitmaker to join her and bandmates - Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner - on stage for ''just one song'' during their string of long-awaited comeback performances but later insisted that Victoria is ''not replaceable''.
When asked by Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Emma, which artist they would choose to replace Victoria on the tour, Emma said: ''You can't do that.''
With Mel B adding: ''She's not replaceable.''
And Emma continued: ''You can't do that ... but Katy Perry, I'm joking. It's a joke.''
Mel shared: ''But that would be good actually, just for one song.''
With Emma agreeing: ''Just for one song.''
The 44-year-old designer - who is married to David Beckham - won't be joining the reunion as she is busy focusing on her family and fashion career and has recently announced that she will be launching her own YouTube channel, and the star has described it as a ''new chapter'' in her life.
Victoria - whose announcement was accompanied by a video shot during this year's London Fashion Week - wrote on Twitter: ''At September's LFW @DerekBlasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @YouTube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me!(sic)''
In the video, Victoria is filmed joking with American fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.
She says in the clip: ''I am starting my own YouTube channel, that will be full of styling tutorials, lots of stuff from me and apparently ... you naked. Apparently people want it, it's what they want, what they really really want - and it's coming on my channel!''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...