Emma Bunton wants Katy Perry to replace Victoria Beckham on the Spice Girls reunion tour.

The 42-year-old singer joked that she wanted the 'Roar' hitmaker to join her and bandmates - Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner - on stage for ''just one song'' during their string of long-awaited comeback performances but later insisted that Victoria is ''not replaceable''.

When asked by Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Emma, which artist they would choose to replace Victoria on the tour, Emma said: ''You can't do that.''

With Mel B adding: ''She's not replaceable.''

And Emma continued: ''You can't do that ... but Katy Perry, I'm joking. It's a joke.''

Mel shared: ''But that would be good actually, just for one song.''

With Emma agreeing: ''Just for one song.''

The 44-year-old designer - who is married to David Beckham - won't be joining the reunion as she is busy focusing on her family and fashion career and has recently announced that she will be launching her own YouTube channel, and the star has described it as a ''new chapter'' in her life.

Victoria - whose announcement was accompanied by a video shot during this year's London Fashion Week - wrote on Twitter: ''At September's LFW @DerekBlasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @YouTube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me!(sic)''

In the video, Victoria is filmed joking with American fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

She says in the clip: ''I am starting my own YouTube channel, that will be full of styling tutorials, lots of stuff from me and apparently ... you naked. Apparently people want it, it's what they want, what they really really want - and it's coming on my channel!''