Spice Girls star Emma Bunton is set to take a break from her presenting role on Heart London Breakfast.
The 42-year-old pop star - who recently reunited with the Spice Girls - has announced that she will stop presenting Heart Breakfast on the station, having spent the last five years in the role.
Emma - who intends to spend more time with her kids Beau, 11, and Tate, seven - said: ''What an awesome five years I've had presenting Heart Breakfast with the incredible Jamie Theakston.
''I can truthfully say that I've laughed my head off every single day. It's with a heavy heart that I say farewell to Heart Breakfast listeners, but I'm hoping some of them will be able to join me for my Sunday show. Plus, Jamie's made me promise to call-in to him on the breakfast show with 'Spice-y news' and other updates, which of course I will!
''It has been an enormous pleasure to work with such a lovely bunch of people on breakfast, but I won't be far away and will remain a firm part of the Heart and Global family!''
Emma joined Jamie on Heart Breakfast in January 2013, and she still intends to present her national, weekly Sunday show on the station.
Emma - who is looking forward to the upcoming Spice Girls tour in 2019, as well as the launch of her new solo album - will present her final Heart Breakfast show on Friday (14.12.18), with a replacement on the programme set to be announced in ''due course''.
Meanwhile, Emma recently signed a new solo recording contract, and the blonde beauty subsequently spoke of her excitement on Twitter.
She wrote: ''Love being in the studio!!!!
''So excited, Signed a record deal #BMG Can't wait for you to hear it! #newalbum (sic)''
