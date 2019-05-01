Emma Bunton says the Spice Girls are ''really strong'' as a four-piece.

The 43-year-old singer - who is known as Baby Spice in the 'Viva Forever' group - has admitted that while it's a shame that Victoria Beckham isn't joining her, Mel B, Geri Horner and Melanie C for their upcoming reunion tour, their first live shows since performing at the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony, they have put together a ''very special show'' and have loved working together again.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Lorraine' on Wednesday (01.05.19), she admitted: ''I've said it before but it's weird, I think we kind of knew it wouldn't happen again after the Olympics. I think it was something we all felt, 'Ok this could be the last time with the five of us'. But we feel really strong as a four, we've created this show, it's very special.''

The girls have been rehearsing with their new troupe and, despite being ''apprehensive'' about how it would all pan out, they are loving the ''fun'' new routines they have been learning and all of their children have been involved.

Emma - who has Tate, seven, and Beau, 11, with partner Jade Jones - said: ''It's been so much fun. Obviously, we were a bit apprehensive the first day. We were like, 'What's the choreography going to be like?'... We are just having so much fun at the moment.

''There's a few little numbers we are learning at the moment, a few new dance steps. The kids have been down, all the kids.''

Despite reports that Victoria may join the band for at least one show, Emma has insisted that she won't be making an appearance on stage, but she is coming down to watch.

The 'Baby Please Don't Stop' singer said: ''Yes, she said she's going to come. The staging is huge, I'm not sure where's she's sitting, if she would get down on time [to the stage].

''No, she's not going to be on the show but she's definitely going to come and see it and we can't wait for her to see the show.''

The Spice Girls' tour kicks off in Dublin, Ireland on May 24.