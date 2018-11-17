Emma Bunton has signed a new solo recording contract.

The 42-year-old singer recently committed to a Spice Girls reunion and Emma has now confirmed via her Twitter account that she's also recording new solo material.

She shared on the micro-blogging platform: ''Love being in the studio!!!!

''So excited, Signed a record deal #BMG Can't wait for you to hear it! #newalbum (sic)''

Emma hasn't released a solo single in more than a decade, but she's been busily working away on new tunes over the last couple of years, according to The Sun newspaper.

The blonde beauty reportedly intended to release new material in 2019 regardless of whether the Spice Girls reunited or not.

The group's long-awaited comeback has been well-received by fans and Emma has now signed a recording contract with BMG, the music label that also works with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Boy George and Rick Astley.

Emma, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell recently announced plans to reunite - but they also confirmed that Victoria Beckham would not be rejoining the group.

Despite this, Victoria - who is married to soccer star David Beckham - still plans to watch the Spice Girls perform on their reunion tour.

The British star - who has become a successful fashion designer over recent years - said: ''I have so much going on with my business and my family, I think the girls are going to do a great job, they have great things planned, and I am looking forward to it.''

Asked specifically if she'll be in the audience at one or more of the concerts, Victoria replied: ''Absolutely! I am very, very excited for them.''