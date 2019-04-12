Emma Bunton says the Spice Girls were asked to perform at Glastonbury this year.

The 43-year-old singer is set to perform with Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C for their upcoming reunion shows - without Victoria Beckham, who has opted out of the tour - and says that while the group received an offer to play the world renowned festival in Somerset this summer, they have not committed because they want to see how their own dates go first.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 on Friday (12.04.19), she said: ''That would be so much fun! We have been asked. ''Do you know what, we are going to do this tour first and then see how that goes.''

The blonde beauty - who is also known as Baby Spice in the group - also said she has fond memories of the 'The Return of the Spice Girls Tour' - which kicked off in 2007 and marked the group's first tour since 1999 - and especially remembers when the group performed at The O2 on her birthday.

She said: ''I did love obviously the last tour when we did The O2 it was my birthday and I had all my friends there, it was just like a bit of a party. It was great!''

However, she also added that her least favourite concert was performing in Las Vegas, when she was all geared up and ready to party but fell over and cracked her ankle.

She said: ''My least favourite was Vegas, I was ready to party, I fell over on the last night and cracked a bone in my ankle.''

And while the 'Wannabe' hitmaker is super excited about her band's upcoming tour, she revealed she is also a little nervous as her and the girls start dance rehearsals on Monday (15.04.19) and have left things a ''a bit late''.

She said: ''I'm a bit nervous, I think we've left it a bit late because we start end of May and I've got to learn all of these dance routines!''