Emma Bunton is ''really nervous'' about the Spice Girls tour because of her ''terrible'' memory.

The 43-year-old singer is set to reconnect with Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C for a number of concerts this summer and with the start of rehearsals just a few days away, the blonde beauty is feeling anxious because she's never been very good at remembering choreography.

She admitted: ''We start rehearsing on Monday and I'm really nervous, I've got the worst memory out of all of the girls, so I'm nervous I'm not going to remember any of the dance routines... I'm feeling really nervous.

''My memory is terrible so I'm worried I'm not going to remember them.''

And the '2 Become 1' singer is also worried she's going to end up injured.

She added: ''Also, I have cracked an ankle on every tour, I've fallen over. I've got a weak ankle.''

Victoria Beckham has declined to be involved with the group's reunion and Emma admitted she never expected to take part because it was clear when they briefly got back together for the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony that her time in the band was something the fashion designer wanted to ''move on'' from.

Speaking to talk show host Jonathan Ross, Emma said: ''I think we kind of realised at the Olympics that maybe it was something that [Victoria] didn't want to do all the time anymore and I think we were all nervous at the Olympics but I think it showed with Victoria that maybe this was something she wanted to move on from.''

And Emma doesn't think it's likely that her friend will make a surprise appearance at any of the gigs on the tour.

She said: ''That is not going to happen, I'm afraid.''

The full interview with Emma airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on Saturday (13.04.19) at 9.25pm on ITV.