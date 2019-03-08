Emma Bunton has shot down rumours she's preparing to get married to fiancé Jade Jones.

The Spice Girl and her partner - who are parents to sons Beau, 11, and seven-year-old Tate - were supposedly set to tie the knot at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall after 20 years together this year, but the 'Baby Please Don't Stop' singer has debunked the claims and insisted there are no plans for the pair to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

Speaking on the blue carpet at the Global Awards at London's Eventim Apollo on Thursday night (07.03.19), Emma was asked about the wedding speculation, and replied: ''Apparently, but no!

''Jade and I have been together for so long, we've got children, it's just one of those things.

''It gets speculated on at least twice a year but no! No plans!''

The Sunday Mirror newspaper had claimed that the 43-year-old star was seen heading into Enfield Register Office in north London, where she and the 40-year-old singer-turned-chef gave notice of intent to marry, meaning they would have 12 months to make things formal.

The couple got engaged in January 2011 and in 2017, the 'Stop' hitmaker admitted it would be ''nice'' to get married but she and Jade had never been organised enough to plan their big day.

She said: ''It would be nice, wouldn't it? I should get round to it. He already calls me his wife and I call him my husband.

''We're both Aquarians and a little disorganised, so we never get round to organise anything!

''I'm sure we'll be one of those couples that elope somewhere.''

And the blonde star doesn't even know what kind of wedding dress she'd like to walk down the aisle in.

She shared: ''I haven't even got a picture in my head of a wedding dress. You know some girls know what they want but I haven't a clue. I think other people's weddings are fun - It's always nice to dress up.''

Although wedding bells aren't calling just yet, the couple could be planning another baby as the '2 Become 1' singer recently admitted it would be ''wonderful'' to add to their brood.

She said: ''Never say never. I've always been very maternal and I love being around children.

''I think if I'm lucky enough that would be something wonderful.''