Emma Bunton has ''rekindled her romance'' with Jade Jones on her new track 'All I Need To Get By'.

The 43-year-old Spice Girl paid homage to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's 1968 motown classic with a stripped back cover version of the song, which features the vocals from her longterm partner Jade.

The release of the track marks the third song to be released from her highly anticipated new album 'My Happy Place', and Emma has admitted recording with Jade was a ''romantic'' and ''lovely moment'' for the pair.

In a statement Emma said: ''We loved being in the studio together, it was quite romantic after all these years. It was a lovely moment of us as a couple.''

Jade added: ''We worked together when I was in Damage, but that was in a group situation. Now being older, it was like rekindling our romance again.''

'My Happy Place' is a brand new collection of 10 songs, which have been recorded over the last two years, and features special collaborations with Josh Kumra, Will Young and Robbie Williams, who features on a brand new version of the Spice Girls hit '2 Become 1'.

And Emma says she picked the album's name for a sentimental reason.

She added: ''The reason I called the album 'My Happy Place' is because my happy place is with my family, with my friends, listening to music and being in the studio. All those things came together on this album. While recording it my kids came to the studio, my friends came down, my mum listened to every song over and over again.

''Being in the studio I just feel so happy. As you get older you feel more confident because actually your priorities change, and my family have become my focus, but this album is like the icing on the cake. Being able to write, record and perform is definitely that extra sprinkle of magic''.

'My Happy Place' is set to be released on April 12.