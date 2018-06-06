Emma Bunton is recording new solo songs.

The 42-year-old singer is not content to just sit around and wait to see what the Spice Girls are going to do after they got back together last year and has gone into the studio on her own to record her own tracks.

Emma has enjoyed the sessions so far and is hopeful she can come up with some hits.

In an appearance on UK TV show 'This Morning', she spilled: ''I am back in the studio, I'm saying this for the first time.

''I have been in the studio and have been having a little bit of fun on my own just to see whether anything comes out of it.''

Emma was interviewed on the daytime TV show by her friends Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and revealed that TV presenter Holly is making a pitch by singing to her all the time.

Holly said: ''If you need a backing dancer or backing singer, I'm there.''

Prompting Emma to reply: ''Holly sings to me all the time, please help me! No I love it, I absolutely love it.''

Emma also teased what the Spice Girls are going to do for their comeback, and admits she wants to get back on stage as Baby Spice with her four bandmates; Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Geri Horner.

She said: ''There is definitely something in the pipeline, it's so difficult because we want it to be the right thing and I'm sure Victoria will be involved in some way.

''A tour? I'm not sure, but I think a few shows would be great. It would be nice to headline Glastonbury.

''The opportunities are amazing, I was with Geri and Mel C in Mel's kitchen and we're like, 'What are we going to do?' There's so much excitement it's just about making sure we do the right thing.''

Mel B recently claimed that the 'Stop' hitmakers will be back on stage by September.

She said: ''The deal is done and all five of us are very much looking forward to taking to the stage again.''

The Spice Girls last toured after reuniting in 2007, with their greatest hits shows wrapping up in 2008. The last time they performed as a five-piece was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.