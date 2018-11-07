Emma Bunton once vomited in Mel B's mouth on a Spice Girls night out.

The 42-year-old singer and her bandmates - Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C - appeared on her own Heart Breakfast radio show to discuss the group's upcoming reunion tour and during the chat Emma remembered that when the girls first toured America she sprayed her bandmate in sick by accident.

Emma said: ''We were in America, we'd gone out for some drinks and we were on our way home in the car. And I did feel very ill because I'd eaten something weird and had a few drinks and I was sick out the window but it blew into [her mouth]. Well, it was because she was still talking, if she'd kept her mouth shut for five minutes it might not have blown in!''

The foursome - who have reformed without Victoria Beckham - are to play a host of stadium shows in the UK next summer and Mel C is very excited to play the band's greatest hits to a new generation of Spice Girls fans.

The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmaker said: ''We're gonna play all of our hits, we've got some really interesting creative ideas but we want our fans from back in the day to come and enjoy it and we want new fans that we get introduced to all the time. Oh my gosh I've met a fan who is four years old, it'll be lovely for those people to be able to see us on stage, people who never got round to seeing us last time.''