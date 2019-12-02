Emma Bunton hasn't reached the ''stage'' of marrying Jade Jones yet.

The couple - who have sons Beau, 12, and Tate, eight, together - have been together for more than 20 years and been engaged for more than eight years but are still in no rush to tie the knot.

She said: ''We haven't got to that stage. It is the world's longest engagement but if Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell can do it . . . they've never married.''

And the Spice Girls singer insisted she is very happy with the ''connection'' she has with the former Damage star.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''Do you know what, I really do believe each to their own. For me, I am a one-man girl and as you can see I've been with Jade for so long and I love that kind of connection, that intimacy with one person, that falling in love.

''I love that. That's me all over. But I honestly think everybody is wired differently and why shouldn't anyone feel and do and love whoever they want?''

But the 43-year-old singer still wants to marry ''one day''.

Asked if the lack of formalising their union has kept them together, Emma said: ''Maybe it is, I don't know. One day I know we would love a wedding and we want the kids to be there. I really feel for other people who struggle.

''I read all the stories like everyone else. It's not nice, this industry is fast, you travel a lot, you're in and out of studios for long hours and overnight so I know how difficult it is.

''But we met young, we grew up together. We have a lot of respect for each other and he really supports me and everything I do. Jade is more patient than me, 100 per cent. He is the patient one.''