Emma Bunton is ''really excited'' to meet Spice Girls superfan Emma Stone.

The 43-year-old singer has revealed that Hollywood actress Stone, 30, will be attending the first of the group's three shows at London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday night (13.06.19) and the 'Wannabe' hitmaker can't wait to meet the 'La La Land' star, who is a lifelong fan of Baby Spice and the rest the girls.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, she said: ''Do you know who we've got coming - Oh I hope I'm allowed to say this - but Emma Stone is coming tonight and I've never met Emma Stone and we're going to be meeting her so I'm really excited.''

Jamie replied: ''You're excited? Do you now that she is a massive - all she talks about is dressing up as Baby Spice when she was young.''

Bunton continued: ''Apparently, her name was Emily but she wanted it to be Emma because she was such a Spice Girl fan.''

Amanda added: ''Oh I love that fact.''

Bunton then said: ''It's amazing. So yeah. It's quite nice. I'm excited!''

The 'Viva Forever' singer went on to insist that although she was drenched by bad weather performing in Bristol earlier this week, she loves performing outdoors and thinks there's ''nothing like'' dancing in rain.

She said: ''We got very very wet in Bristol. Yes we did.''

Jamie then asked:'' Have you got a mac for tonight?''

To which Bunton replied: ''I've got a mac for tonight just in case but I'm hoping it's not going to rain tonight. It was very very wet but do you know what, I quite like dancing in the rain, there's nothing like it.''

Stone was named Emily Jean Stone by her parents but previously confirmed she decided to use Emma as her stage name because grew up idolising Baby Spice.

'The Favourite' star said: ''Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am. It wasn't necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.''

Stone's trip to Wembley Stadium will be her third time seeing the Spice Girls and when they announced their 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' she vowed to be at one their UK shows.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she stated: ''I saw them in concert in the '90s, I saw them at The O2 arena in 2008 and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that - somehow. I don't think tickets are on sale, but I'll figure it out!''