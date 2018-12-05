Emma Bunton is embarking on the Spice Girls reunion tour so her two children can see her perform and she insisted they're ''gonna love the show''.
Emma Bunton is doing the Spice Girls reunion tour for her kids.
The 42-year-old singer - who has Tate, seven, and 11-year-old Beau with her husband Jade Jones - has admitted that she's embarking on the girl band's string of comeback performances so that her children can see her perform and has insisted they're ''gonna love the show''.
Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Emma said: ''I'm so, so excited about going back on tour. I'm doing this because I love the girls and we have so much fun onstage, but I'm also doing it because my kids have never seen me perform with the Spice Girls, so I'm doing it for them.
''They get my mic out now and again, and they like singing, so they're gonna love the show, it's quite spectacular.''
Emma, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B are set to hit the road for a 2019 UK tour, more than two decades after the band first burst onto the music scene.
However, one of the band's original members, Victoria Beckham, will not be joining the rest of the group on tour due to her busy schedule.
Mel B has admitted she's ''disappointed'' her long-time pal won't be able to attend - even though she harbours the hope that Victoria will make a one-off appearance with the group.
She previously said: ''Yeah, it is disappointing. But it's not in some ways, because you have to be respectful of what she wants to do and you can't force anybody to do anything.
''But I still live in hope that she is going to join us, and she is a part of our band.''
