Emma Bunton hosted her own BRIT Awards ceremony at home for her children.

The Spice Girls star has sons Beau, 10, and Tate, six, with her fiancé Jade Jones and the boys were both disappointed that they couldn't accompany their mother to the music prize-giving ceremony at The O2 in London on Wednesday night (21.02.18).

So quick-thinking Emma, 42, hosted her own show the night before with her kids both being presented with awards.

The five-time BRIT winner spilled: ''We had orange juice, they did a little performance, and they won best male and best group.''

'Say You'll Be There' Emma made the most of her night out without her children as after she watched the star-studded ceremony, which featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Justin Timberlake, Stormzy and more, she headed to the exclusive Warner Music Group with Ciroc and GQ magazine BRIT Awards 2018 After-Party at Freemasons Hall in Covent Garden.

The bash was attended by a host of stars, including Liam Gallagher, Rita Ora, Jess Glynne, Anne-Marie, Hailey Baldwin and BRITs host Jack Whitehall, and featured DJ sets by Pete Tong and Idris Elba.

Guests were served special BRITs-themed cocktails, including Ciroc Rita's Aura - an Espresso Martini shot served in a mini coupe with coffee bean and gold flakes.