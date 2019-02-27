Emma Bunton has hinted that the Spice Girls may head into the studio during or after their comeback tour.

The 43-year-old singer has just released her first solo single in 13 years, 'Baby Please Don't Stop', and has spoken about the possibility of her and her bandmates - including Mel B, Geri Horner and Melanie C - penning new music.

Although there are no plans for them make some new tunes, Emma - who is known as Baby Spice in the 'Viva Forever' group - hasn't ruled out the possibility.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: ''We definitely haven't started writing, or anything like that, and it would have to be very organic. So, we'll have to see.''

She added: ''After the tour maybe, or during the tour I think, especially with us girls.

''We are so fly by the seat, which we love, and gives us that adrenaline.

''We're always like: 'What's next?' So, that [a new Spice Girls album] could happen. Who knows?''

The 90s stars haven't released a record since their final LP 'Forever', which was released 19 years ago.

Victoria Beckham - who was nicknamed Posh Spice - isn't going to be taking part in their forthcoming shows, which kick off in Cardiff on May 27.

But Emma says she has been really supportive and is planning to bring her youngest child, seven-year-old daughter Harper - whom she has with husband David Beckham - to one of the concerts.

On the chances of Victoria joining them on stage, she said: ''That's something that's not gonna happen. She's been brilliant in the conversations we've had.

''So supportive,' she said, trying to lessen the blow on our aching hearts yearning for the full collection.

''From day one she's been like: 'I'm here to support you', so that's just lovely. And, she wants to come with Harper. I'm so excited that she's going to come.''

Meanwhile, The 'What I Am' singer recently revealed she has teamed up with Robbie Williams for a cover of the girl group's hit song '2 Become 1' on her forthcoming solo album, 'My Happy Place', which she has worked on with her fiancé Jade Jones.

Emma has also recorded covers with Will Young ('I Only Want to Be With You'), Josh Kumra ('Come Away With Me') and her Damage star partner on 'You're All I Need to Get By'.

As a solo artist, the singer has achieved seven UK top 10 hits and two top 10 albums.

The 'What Took You So Long?' hitmaker's last studio album was 2006's 'Life in Mono'.

'My Happy Place' is released on April 12.