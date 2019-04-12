Emma Bunton joked she felt ''left out'' when Mel B claimed to have slept with Geri Horner.

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge recently caused a stir when she confessed to having a ''one-time'' fling with her friend in the 1990s and their Spice Girls bandmate has now admitted the revelation made her feel she'd missed out on something.

Emma quipped: ''I must admit, I was like, 'What about me?' I felt a bit left out.''

Following Mel's confession, Geri issued a statement to deny they had ever slept together, prompting speculation their upcoming reunion tour was now in jeopardy.

However, Emma has insisted that isn't the case and after undertaking talks to clear the air, the group - which also includes Mel C - are ready to start rehearsals for the shows.

She told talk show host Jonathan Ross: ''Of course it's happening, we are starting rehearsals on Monday! It's all fine. We have all chatted about it. Listen, we had fun back in the day. I didn't know anything else but you know, we are all good, we're starting Monday, we can't wait, we've all been chatting, it's all good.''

The 43-year-old singer particularly loves Mel for her ''spontaneous'' nature and doesn't get upset if she thinks before she speaks because her ''energy'' is so good for them all.

She said: ''I love her. That's what we love about Mel don't we. She is so spontaneous. Even back in the day, it was so fun because she'd be [causing mischief]. I love that about energy. She's got so much energy, I just can't keep up. I love it, I kind of bounce off it then I go home and have a sleep.''

Emma believes one of the vital reasons why the group fit so well together is they all have very different personalities.

Asked if she and Mel C are the peacemakers, she said: ''I think we all know each other's characters so well that we deal with each other in different ways, we have different friendships, so we work really well together, that's what is so good about us.''

Mel previously claimed she and Geri slept together when the band were finding fame in the 1990s.

She said: ''We were best friends. It just happened. It wasn't a thing. It just happened. We just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time ...

''Hopefully when Geri gets asked she won't deny it, because it was just a thing. It was not anything major. It was just a fun thing.''

In response, the 'Look At Me' hitmaker insisted Mel's claim was ''simply not true'' and had been ''very hurtful'' to her family.

The full interview with Emma airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on Saturday (13.04.19) at 9.25pm on ITV.