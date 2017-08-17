Emma Bunton ''always'' dances to Spice Girls songs.

The 41-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a member of the group alongside Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Mel C - insists she never gets ''sick'' of her own music and is always on her feet if her tracks get played.

She admitted: ''I don't get sick of Spice Girls songs. If I hear one at a wedding, I'm always up dancing. I love '2 Become 1' and 'Say You'll Be There'.''

While the 'Wannabe' hitmakers may have split in 2000, though they reunited for a tour in 2007 and came together for the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012, Emma has kept all her costumes and her friends love to come over and play dress up.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I kept my Spice Girls dresses and the big shoes. My friends ask to try them on.''

The 'Boy Band' star inspired a huge wave of devotion from her fans but she isn't impressed by all the efforts they made to prove their loyalty.

She said: ''Someone has a tattoo of my signature, and I've also seen a tattoo of my portrait. I'm not sure it looks like me.''

Despite her own huge fame, Emma - who has sons Beau, 10, and Tate, six, with fiance Jade Jones - still gets starstruck by other singers.

She said: ''I get starstruck. When we met Stevie Wonder, I had to stand outside and the girls were dragging me. I was like, 'I can't do it!'...

''I had a moment with Rihanna. She's a fan, and I'm a fan of hers. The annoying thing was I didn't have my phone: I wanted a selfie!''