Emma Bunton has recorded a cover of '2 Become 1' with Robbie Williams for her new solo album.

The 43-year-old singer signed a deal with BMG to release 'My Happy Place' - her first solo record in 12 years, which she has been working on with her fiancé Jade Jones - and she has now revealed it is set to feature her version of her group the Spice Girls' 1996 hit, featuring the former Take That member, which they've previously performed live together.

As well as the lead single 'Baby Please Don't Stop', which is released on Wednesday (27.02.19), Emma has recorded covers with Will Young ('I Only Want to Be With You'), Josh Kumra ('Come Away With Me') and her Damage star partner on 'You're All I Need to Get By'.

The 'Viva Forever' hitmaker - who is also known as Baby Spice in the girl group - revealed that the recording process for the album was very much a family affair.

She said in a statement: ''The reason I called the album 'My Happy Place' is because my happy place is with my family, with my friends, listening to music and being in the studio.

''All those things came together on this album.

''While recording it my kids came to the studio, my friends came down, my mum listened to every song over and over again.

''Being in the studio I just feel so happy.

''As you get older you feel more confident because actually your priorities change, and my family have become my focus, but this album is like the icing on the cake.

''Being able to write, record and perform is definitely that extra sprinkle of magic.''

The 'What I Am' singer - who is performing a host of reunion concerts with the Spice Girls this summer - has achieved seven UK top 10 hits and two top 10 albums as a solo artist.

The 'What Took You So Long?' hitmaker's last studio album was 2006's 'Life in Mono'.

'My Happy Place' is released on April 12.