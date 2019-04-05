Emma Bunton insisted ''It's the first I've heard of it'' when quizzed about bandmates Mel B and Geri Horner's alleged hook up in the 90s.

Mel recently claimed she had a ''one time'' fling with Geri 20 years ago, which she stated will never ''happen again'', during a tell-all interview on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', however Geri has denied the claims.

Now Emma - who is known as Baby Spice in the girl group - has broken her silence on the news, and admitted she wasn't aware that her pals had allegedly spent the night together.

During her interview on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on Virgin with Sky, the radio host interrupted and asked: ''Do we want to talk about the Piers Morgan interview? I think it's genius. I think Mel B dropped a gossip bomb in true Hollywood PR style.

''I think Mel B and Geri will have to sing '2 Become 1'!''

Emma then coyly replied: ''Out of anyone I've spoken to, you know the girls more than me.

''It's the first I've heard of it!''

The 'Baby Please Don't Stop' singer hasn't seen the interview in question, but admitted that everything Mel says should be ''taken with a pinch of salt''.

She continued: ''With Mel B, you have to take everything with a pinch of salt. she's great fun!''

Chris then joked: ''It's gotta be good for business, it's just a laugh!''

To which Emma laughed: ''I felt left out!''

Mel had claimed she and Geri slept together when the band were in their intimacy the 1990s.

She said: ''We were best friends. It just happened. It wasn't a thing. It just happened. We just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time ...

''Hopefully when Geri gets asked she wont deny it, because it was just a thing. It was not anything major. It was just a fun thing. You asked me a question and I answered it. She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband. But its' a fact. She is going to kill me and so is her husband.''

However, a statement released through Geri's representative said: ''It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother's Day of all days. Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family. Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories. She wishes you a Happy Mother's Day.''