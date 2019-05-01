Emma Bunton and Jade Jones ''renewed the romance'' in their relationship by working on Emma's new song together.

The Spice Girls star recently covered 'All I Need To Get By' by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell with her fiancé and admits it was a lovely and ''romantic'' day recording it in the studio together.

She said: ''[Working with] my other half Jade, it was so romantic. Being in the studio and doing this video, we had a great time. This video was so up our street, really '60s. We just spent the day kind of canoodling. It was a joy to work with him. [It's] 21 years now. When we were singing this song in the studio as well, it was just really, really special. He said, 'Oh, it's kind of renewed the romance in our relationship.' I was like 'What, where did it go?'''

Emma and Jade's kids - Tate, seven, and Beau, 11 - also love the new album, which is titled 'My Happy Place'.

She added: ''The kids love this album, they play it all the time, which is lovely. They had a lot of input, they chose some of the songs because I've done some covers. They have been in the studio, they sing on the album, as well. So, it's like a big kind of family project.''

The blonde singer's happy place is with her family at home but also in the studio and it was a joy to merge the two together.

Speaking about her happy place on ITV's Lorraine, she shared: ''At home with my kids but also in the studio. But having my kids in the studio was perfection to me. All singing, all dancing.

''You can go in a onesie when you are in the studio, no one sees you. It's a very relaxing place to be.''