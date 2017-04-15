Emma Bunton is ''very broody'' after spending time with Geri Halliwell's two-month-old son.

The former Spice Girl - who already has Beau, nine, and Tate, five, with her fiancé Jade Jones - would love to add to her family and has revealed her youngest son is equally excited about the possibility of the family expanding.

She said: ''[Monty's] adorable, just adorable. He's a lovely little thing, and I actually felt very broody. I have been spending a lot of time with Geri and she's so happy.

''Jade so wants to have more babies. It's whether we are lucky enough. We're just seeing how things work out. Tate wrote the sweetest little note to the storks the other day, saying, 'Please can I have a new baby?' It's adorable.

''He said to me, 'I'm not sure the storks are real, but I'm going to try!' We're so close as a family and do everything together, so they would really love another member.''

And the 41-year-old singer praised her long-term partner Jade for being a pillar of support but insists there aren't any plans to tie the knot just yet.

She added: ''There aren't any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don't plan things too far ahead.

''Jade is incredible. We get on so well and we're great friends. I think respecting each other is a big factor, along with making each other laugh. We also take time out to have dates - although not as often as we would like to.

''I'm so lucky to have found him. He has been a real support and is so positive, as sometimes I get nervous or worry about things. He's a good man to have around.''

However, Emma hasn't ruled out the possibility of the pair walking down the aisle in the future.

She told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: ''That would be nice, wouldn't it? Part of me really wants to organise something.

''I should get round to it. He already calls me his wife and I call him my husband.''