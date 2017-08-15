Kasabian want to collaborate with Eminem.

The 'Fire' hitmakers will be performing at Reading and Leeds Festivals later this month along with Muse and the American rapper and Guitarist Serge Pizzorno says they'd love to work with both acts at some point.

He said: ''One day, I'd love to work with Eminem.

''I've got bags full that are perfect for him. He's such an incredible artist. His flow is just... f**k man.

''That first album for me is massive. Muse are just a juggernaut, aren't they?

''I have so much respect for those boys as just unbelievable musicians. All of them just play the s**t out of it.

''It's great to see a virtuoso guitar player. They're the real deal.''

Frontman Tom Meighan also shared the same views as the guitarist and said the two are ''f**king amazing''.

He told NME: ''They're both f**king amazing. They're giants. Muse are a f**king amazing live band and just really nice guys, I've got a lot of time for them.

''Eminem is just a f**king genius. He's probably the best rapper on the planet. He's so clever. I think Eminem would dig us. I dig Marshall. He's the Elvis of rap music.''

On August Bank Holiday Weekend, the band will perform at the festival for the second time and said they don't bother with extravagant gigs because the crowd ''make it''.

Serge said: ''It's always a temptation - but our show is 'the moment'. It's the crowd that make it and what the music does.

''We don't need bells and whistles - we could do it with one light.''

Reading and Leeds Festival will also see Bastille, Major Lazer, Liam Gallagher, Two Door Cinema Club, You Me At Six and many more perform over the weekend.