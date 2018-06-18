Eminem hit out at critics over 'gunshot sounds' used in his live performances.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker appeared at Firefly Festival on Saturday (16.06.18) and issued a warning to fans who might be spooked by the ''loud noises'' used during his set.

A statement credited to the rapper himself was shown on the big screen, and it read: ''If you are easily frightened by loud noises or offended by explicit lyrics you shouldn't be here.''

The blunt message comes after Slim Shady - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - came under heavy criticism earlier this month over his set at Bonnaroo music festival.

Videos on social media show fans screaming and dropping to the ground in terror as the gunshot sound effect interrupts and echoes through the crowd.

But a spokesman for Eminem told Billboard in an email that ''Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show.

''The effect used by Eminem in his set at Bonnaroo was a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom. He has used this effect - as have hundreds of other artists - in his live show for over 10 years, including previous US festival dates, without complaint.''

Instagram personality Sandra Poenar tweeted: ''i was having a good time at Eminem's set then he played a realistic gunshot noise. the whole crowd ducked and i've never felt more traumatized and ready to panic. completely inappropriate. (sic)''

Popular social media figure Andrea Russett tweeted: ''I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shotgun sound effect. I have grown up loving Eminem and his music but I was extremely triggered to the point of tears. (sic)''

Last year 58 people were killed and more than 800 festival-goers were injured when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.