Eminem has admitted he uses gay dating app Grindr to meet new people.

The 45-year-old rapper has been married and divorced twice to Kimberly Scott - with whom he has 21-year-old daughter Hailie - once from 1999 to 2001, and again briefly in 2006 before divorcing again that same year.

And the star seemingly hasn't given up on finding lasting love, as he's admitted to using dating apps in order to find new romantic prospects, including both Tinder, and gay hook-up app Grindr.

When asked if he uses dating apps, he said: ''I mean, yeah. Yeah, Tinder. And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.''

Although the 'Walk on Water' hitmaker hasn't had the best luck finding love in strip clubs, he notes his time in the bars was ''interesting''.

He added: ''What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me.''

However, despite having signed up to various dating apps, the 'Rap God' rapper - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - isn't currently interested in dating, although he claims he isn't ''lonely'' either.

Speaking to Vulture.com, he said: ''It's tough. Since my divorce I've had a few dates and nothing's panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating's just not where I'm at lately.

''Am I lonely? No, I'm good. Thanks for asking though.''

Meanwhile, Eminem - who also has custody of Hailie's cousins Alaina and Whitney and his younger half-brother Nathan - recently revealed the track 'Castle' from his new album 'Revival' is an apology to his children for missing Christmas when he overdosed on methadone in 2007.

He said: ''The 'Castle' song basically takes place in 2007, which leads to the overdose, which leads to Christmas and her birthday and me missing that because I was in the hospital. Me not being there for my kids for Christmas was rough.''