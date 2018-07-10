Eminem has teamed up with Rag & Bone for a new capsule collection.

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper's streetwear pieces will be sold at a one-day only pop-up shop at The Sun & 13 Cantons pub in London's Soho on Friday (13.07.18), and the following day they will be released online in limited batches on the Rag & Bone website.

The capsule will feature three different T-shirt designs called The Kamikaze, Success and Graffiti , as well as a limited-edition Icon hoodie.

The T-shirts come in three colours and are inspired by Eminem's career and music and will retail from £70.

The hoodies will cost a staggering £190 but will be individually numbered. They also come in three colours and feature personal references including the 45-year-old star's hometown area code and the anvil emblem, which pays homage to his native Detroit's industrial history.

The collection is being sold to mark the remaining dates of Eminem's European 'Revival' tour, which ends on Sunday (15.07.18).

Visitors to the pop-up shop will be able to do more than just shop as the Mom's Spaghetti food pop-up the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker first unveiled in Detroit last December will also be there, meaning customers can sample spaghetti and meatballs and spaghetti sandwiches. Two sets of tickets to Eminem's sold-out show in Twickenham on Saturday (14.07.18) will also be available.

Mom's Spaghetti was also available at Coachella in April, with Eminem opening a stand to mark his headline performance at the California music festival.

The food was served in a Chinese take-out box branded with a heart tattoo that read ''Mom'' with a fork stuck through it. Prices started from $9.

Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - tweeted: ''@COACHELLA STANS - CATCH US ACROSS FROM THE DO LAB STAGE #MOMSPAGHETTI + #STAN MERCH [sic]''

The hip hop star's eatery takes its name from a line in 'Lose Yourself' - ''His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti.''