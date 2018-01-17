Eminem and Thirty Seconds to Mars will headline intimate shows ahead of the Grammy Awards later this month.

The 'Untouchable' hitmaker will perform at New York's Irving Plaza on January 26 during Grammy Week, while the Jared Leto-fronted band will kick off the Live Nation-supported Citi Sound Vault shows at the venue on January 24.

The National will headline a gig on January 25, with Childish Gambino (January 27) and Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds completing the line-up by taking to the stage at the 1,025 capacity venue on January 28.

The series will also hold The Roots Jam Sessions at the Gramercy Theater in New York from January 24-27.

The gigs are a tradition in Grammy week and see the band take to the stage with a series of guests.

Grammy Week is held between January 24 and 28 leading up to the star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden on January 28.

The ceremony will return to the Big Apple for the first time since 2003 after spending more than a decade in Los Angeles.

Jay-Z received a total of eight Grammy nods ahead of this year's spectacle, meaning he has tied with Stevie Wonder as the third most-nominated artist in the ceremony's history with a total of 74.

Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are up for seven and six nominations respectively.

Jay, Kendrick and Bruno will go up against one another for the Album of the Year prize, but face competition from Childish Gambino and Lorde.

What's more, the trio also have a nod in the Record of the Year category and will do battle with Childish and Luis Fonsi.