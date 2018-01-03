Eminem and Jack White will headline this year's Governors Ball.

The 'River' hitmaker - who will also top the bill at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - will perform at the eighth instalment of the music spectacle, which will take place at Randall's Island Park in New York City from June 1-3.

N.E.R.D will take to the stage in the Big Apple for the first time since 2010, while Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also part of the line-up.

Gaslight Anthem will reunite to perform their 2008 album 'The '59 Sound' at the festival, and producers Diplo and Mark Ronson will perform together as part of their new project, Silk City.

Halsey and Khalid are also near the top of the bill, as is another act who has been blanked out on the poster and will be revealed at a later date.

A tweet on the official Governors Ball Twitter account posted a picture of the line-up announcement on Wednesday (03.01.18), and added the caption: ''tickets on sale now! special announce day pricing available today only until 11:59 pm est. (sic)''

Other acts who will take to the stage at the NYC park include Cut Copy, Lil Uzi Vert, Chvrches, 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Maggie Rogers and Margo Price.

Jack's headline performance at the event will be his first major solo show since he finished touring his 2014 album 'Lazaretto'.

Following a world tour to promote the record, he announced a host of acoustic gigs and revealed plans to take a break from performing for ''a long period of time''.

Speaking in April 2015, he said in a statement: ''After many years of performing in a multitude of configurations, Jack is announcing that he will be taking a break from performing live for a long period of time.

''To cap off the 'Lazaretto' world tour, and following his pair of headlining performances at Coachella, Jack will embark on a short acoustic tour of the only fives states in the U.S. that he has yet to play.''